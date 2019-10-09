First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Has $4.61 Million Holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services cut its position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,206 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Becton Dickinson and makes up about 2.1% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $4,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,062,000. GAM Holding AG boosted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 48,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,316,000 after purchasing an additional 17,622 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 53,480 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,477,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at $562,000. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,220,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $559,462,000 after purchasing an additional 170,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $267.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.55.

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $246.07. 3,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,166,997. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.12. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12 month low of $208.62 and a 12 month high of $264.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.91 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 27.97%.

In related news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.38, for a total transaction of $3,002,702.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 218,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,937,554.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles R. Bodner sold 1,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.08, for a total transaction of $393,761.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,214.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,249 shares of company stock valued at $9,616,803 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.