First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Invests $1.40 Million in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,803 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 173.5% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 186 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 72.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NSC. Cascend Securities lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $230.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $198.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.22.

Shares of NSC traded up $2.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $169.18. The stock had a trading volume of 4,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.36. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 1-year low of $138.65 and a 1-year high of $211.46.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 39.54%.

In related news, Director Jennifer F. Scanlon purchased 525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $191.52 per share, for a total transaction of $100,548.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,548. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Read More: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.