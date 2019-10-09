First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Lowers Stock Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services cut its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $2,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EMN. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 451.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EMN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $77.00 target price (down from $83.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks set a $80.00 target price on shares of Eastman Chemical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.64.

Shares of NYSE EMN traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.14. 72,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,143,698. The company has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.39. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $61.22 and a 1 year high of $90.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.24%.

Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

