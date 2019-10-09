First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Sells 3,034 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lowered its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 34.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,034 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Motco grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 213.6% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 437,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,700,060. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.36. The company has a market capitalization of $78.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.10. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.32 and a fifty-two week high of $77.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.12% and a net margin of 26.64%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.98%.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $39,124.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,191.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $468,504.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,238,277.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,716 shares of company stock worth $821,299. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Maxim Group set a $84.00 price target on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $82.00 price target on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.24.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

