First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Sells 8,480 Shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services reduced its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 16.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,480 shares during the period. American Electric Power comprises 1.8% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,311,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,547,774,000 after purchasing an additional 348,013 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,017,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $529,580,000 after acquiring an additional 154,257 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 31.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,835,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,536,000 after acquiring an additional 926,783 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 18.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,691,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $324,860,000 after acquiring an additional 585,801 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 7.5% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,342,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $294,135,000 after acquiring an additional 232,143 shares during the period. 73.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AEP traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.65. The company had a trading volume of 166,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,434,549. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 12 month low of $70.31 and a 12 month high of $94.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.09.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.85%.

In other news, VP Brian X. Tierney sold 4,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $400,016.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,566,318.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charles E. Zebula sold 1,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $110,631.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,071.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price (up previously from $93.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on American Electric Power from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on American Electric Power from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.45.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

