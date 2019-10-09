Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fission Uranium Corp. is involved in the exploration of uranium properties. The Company’s primarily project consists of Patterson Lake South Property in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan, Canada. Fission Uranium Corp. is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada. “

Separately, HC Wainwright set a $1.40 price target on shares of Fission Uranium and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Shares of FCUUF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.27. 65,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,640. Fission Uranium has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day moving average of $0.34. The stock has a market cap of $130.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.78 and a beta of 0.76.

About Fission Uranium

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

