Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) Shares Down 5.2%

Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) traded down 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.13 and last traded at $4.18, 519,005 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 41% from the average session volume of 874,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.41.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Fluidigm from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Fluidigm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.56.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.22. The stock has a market cap of $290.11 million, a P/E ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 2.33.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.08). Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 57.48% and a negative return on equity of 31.45%. The company had revenue of $28.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.16 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fluidigm Co. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fluidigm news, insider Levin Easterly Partners Llc sold 83,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $962,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samuel D. Colella acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,367. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $95,460 and sold 1,456,923 shares valued at $12,002,797. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Fluidigm by 12.5% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,828 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Fluidigm during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fluidigm by 55.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,950 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Fluidigm by 17.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 6,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA raised its holdings in shares of Fluidigm by 25.1% during the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 32,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 6,563 shares in the last quarter.

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research in the United States and Europe. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow.

