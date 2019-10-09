FNB Protocol (FNB) Achieves Market Cap of $36.14 Million

FNB Protocol (CURRENCY:FNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 9th. In the last week, FNB Protocol has traded down 40.5% against the dollar. One FNB Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0629 or 0.00000731 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and Allbit. FNB Protocol has a total market capitalization of $36.14 million and approximately $3.20 million worth of FNB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003257 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011681 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00205531 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.89 or 0.01069622 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000734 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00032851 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00090283 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FNB Protocol Token Profile

FNB Protocol’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 574,504,561 tokens. FNB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fnbprotocol.

FNB Protocol Token Trading

FNB Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FNB Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FNB Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FNB Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

