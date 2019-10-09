Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.78% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services. The Company offers financial planning, asset allocation, asset management and tax preparation services. Focus Financial Partners Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FOCS. SunTrust Banks set a $26.00 price target on Focus Financial Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Focus Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $35.50 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Shares of FOCS traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.28. The company had a trading volume of 407,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.57. Focus Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $19.05 and a 52 week high of $45.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.01.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.06. Focus Financial Partners had a positive return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $301.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOCS. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 16,560 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in Focus Financial Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,962,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new position in Focus Financial Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,645,000. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC purchased a new position in Focus Financial Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,162,000. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services.

