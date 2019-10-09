Forte Capital LLC ADV Acquires 3,210 Shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the period. CME Group accounts for approximately 2.0% of Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in CME Group were worth $6,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 18,355.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,238,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,631,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220,982 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the second quarter worth approximately $544,292,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the second quarter worth approximately $418,297,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 17.0% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,960,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $574,658,000 after acquiring an additional 429,235 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 30.4% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,664,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,097,000 after acquiring an additional 388,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 35,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.15, for a total value of $7,005,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,057 shares in the company, valued at $15,823,258.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sean Tully sold 7,200 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.13, for a total transaction of $1,606,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,445,418.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,126 shares of company stock valued at $11,752,684. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank cut CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $236.00 to $227.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on CME Group from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on CME Group in a report on Monday, September 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $234.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on CME Group from $214.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.43.

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded up $2.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $215.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 529,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,540,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. CME Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $161.05 and a fifty-two week high of $224.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $213.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.15. The company has a market cap of $77.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.20.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.01. CME Group had a net margin of 39.36% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 43.99%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

