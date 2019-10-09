Forte Capital LLC ADV Decreases Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Forte Capital LLC ADV lessened its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,925 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.6% of Forte Capital LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TIAA FSB raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 17,142,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,639,000 after purchasing an additional 371,626 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,451,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,174,000 after acquiring an additional 255,387 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,836,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,089,000 after acquiring an additional 202,699 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 64.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,161,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630,850 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,278,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,046,000 after acquiring an additional 25,392 shares during the period.

Shares of IWS stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.83. The stock had a trading volume of 828,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,516. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $71.90 and a 52-week high of $91.41.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.4793 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

