Forte Capital LLC ADV Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its stake in Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 32.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,243 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 5,499 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Total were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Total during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Total during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Garland Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Total by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,172 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Total by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,104 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Total during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,445,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

TOT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Total from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Total from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wolfe Research set a $90.00 target price on shares of Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Total in a report on Monday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Total presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

NYSE:TOT traded up $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $49.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,414,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845,985. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.20. Total SA has a 52 week low of $47.70 and a 52 week high of $64.13.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $51.24 billion during the quarter. Total had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 10.68%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Total SA will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

