Forte Capital LLC ADV Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Forte Capital LLC ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 6.1% in the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Waste Management by 51.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 237,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,728,000 after purchasing an additional 80,735 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in Waste Management by 276.8% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 100,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,431,000 after purchasing an additional 73,745 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Waste Management by 102.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 24.2% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WM traded up $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,204,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,115. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.22 and a 52 week high of $121.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.61.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.512 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.81%.

WM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Raymond James set a $127.00 price target on shares of Waste Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.82.

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.40, for a total value of $957,468.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,127.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 4,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.04, for a total transaction of $559,391.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,770,398.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,636 shares of company stock valued at $1,619,433 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.