Forte Capital LLC ADV Has $849,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV owned about 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 257,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,723,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 15,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 149,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after purchasing an additional 38,828 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 122,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF by 162.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPMD traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $32.82. The company had a trading volume of 287,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,930. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.63. SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $34.95.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a $0.1398 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

