Forte Capital LLC ADV Lowers Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Forte Capital LLC ADV lessened its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,056 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Oracle were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. C J Advisory Inc purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its stake in Oracle by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 143,358 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,889,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. TIAA FSB raised its stake in Oracle by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 257,232 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $14,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other news, CEO Mark V. Hurd sold 787,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total transaction of $40,792,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,038,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,807,509. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 935,143 shares of company stock valued at $49,307,209. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Oracle from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.32.

Shares of ORCL remained flat at $$54.53 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,888,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,925,228. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $42.40 and a twelve month high of $60.50. The company has a market capitalization of $181.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 48.85% and a net margin of 27.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 11th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 8.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

See Also: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.