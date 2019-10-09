Forte Capital LLC ADV Reduces Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Forte Capital LLC ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,876 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises about 6.6% of Forte Capital LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $21,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,405,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,818,000 after acquiring an additional 48,850 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,212,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,360,000 after acquiring an additional 6,853 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,586,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,604,000 after acquiring an additional 5,817 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,188,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,291,000 after buying an additional 40,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 740,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,400,000 after buying an additional 83,536 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE traded up $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.39. The stock had a trading volume of 203,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,552. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $89.59 and a one year high of $114.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.14.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a $0.4714 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

