Forte Capital LLC ADV Sells 146 Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Forte Capital LLC ADV decreased its stake in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,996 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UTX. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in United Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of United Technologies by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 80.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other United Technologies news, EVP Elizabeth B. Amato sold 4,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.18, for a total transaction of $564,221.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,321,307.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles D. Gill sold 26,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.42, for a total transaction of $3,488,149.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 103,458 shares in the company, valued at $13,596,450.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,123 shares of company stock worth $13,787,015 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

UTX traded up $1.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.96. 2,164,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,558,914. United Technologies Co. has a one year low of $100.48 and a one year high of $144.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.17.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The firm had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

UTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of United Technologies from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up from $185.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. United Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.38.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

