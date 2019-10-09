Forte Capital LLC ADV Sells 2,830 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Forte Capital LLC ADV lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,830 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 1.2% of Forte Capital LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 33,562.6% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,813,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,319,000 after acquiring an additional 5,795,924 shares in the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 41.9% in the first quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 11,941,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527,187 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $201,502,000. Global Endowment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $150,581,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,509,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,795,000 after acquiring an additional 658,822 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $148.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,294,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,854,764. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $119.35 and a 12 month high of $154.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.98 and a 200 day moving average of $148.74.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

