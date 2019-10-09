Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.59 Million Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,718 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Capital International Ltd. CA acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Employers Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 377.4% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GIS traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.50. 174,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,770,587. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $36.42 and a one year high of $56.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.62.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. General Mills had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

In other General Mills news, insider Kofi A. Bruce sold 15,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total value of $846,570.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,008.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.64.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

