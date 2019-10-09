Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,833 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 73.8% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 3,795 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter worth approximately $179,000. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.0% in the third quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 8,666 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% in the third quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership now owns 126,779 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $29,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.5% in the third quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 1,474 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Edward P. Decker sold 22,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.15, for a total value of $5,203,552.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,839,962.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.05, for a total value of $2,024,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,511,266.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,508 shares of company stock worth $39,076,428 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Home Depot from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Home Depot from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Home Depot from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Home Depot from $229.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.42.

NYSE HD traded down $1.19 on Monday, reaching $226.74. 2,914,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,828,057. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $224.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.05. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $158.09 and a fifty-two week high of $235.49.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $30.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.98 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 1,179.69% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.01%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

