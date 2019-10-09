Founders Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,196 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Founders Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,761 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. FedEx makes up approximately 3.1% of Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $8,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in FedEx by 2,614.2% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,499,875 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $574,644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370,929 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 9.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,165,179 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,654,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,988 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 11,911.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,118,489 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $183,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,177 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in FedEx by 63.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,548,876 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $280,985,000 after purchasing an additional 601,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in FedEx during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,956,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX traded up $0.86 on Wednesday, hitting $139.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,080,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,261,383. The company has a market capitalization of $37.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.25. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.78 and a fifty-two week high of $234.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $154.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.20.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $17.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 0.65%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 12.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 16.75%.

In related news, Director R Brad Martin acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $145.00 per share, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,111,670. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 4,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total transaction of $718,747.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,661,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on FedEx from $175.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on FedEx to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a $175.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on FedEx from $206.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.44.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

