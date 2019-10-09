Fox Marble (LON:FOX) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.50

Fox Marble Holdings PLC (LON:FOX) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.50 and traded as low as $3.80. Fox Marble shares last traded at $3.75, with a volume of 35,000 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 6.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 million and a PE ratio of -1.63.

Fox Marble Company Profile (LON:FOX)

Fox Marble Holdings PLC operates as a marble company focuses on the extraction and processing of dimensional stone from quarries in the Republic of Kosovo and South East Europe. It operates four quarries, including Cervenillë, Syriganë, and Malishevë in Kosovo; and Prilep in Macedonia. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

