Franks International (NYSE:FI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Franks International (NYSE:FI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Frank’s International N.V. is a provider of engineered tubular services to the oil and gas industry. Its tubular services include the handling and installation of multiple joints of pipe to establish a cased wellbore; and the installation of smaller diameter pipe inside a cased wellbore to provide a conduit for produced oil and gas to reach the surface. The Company provides its services to exploration and production companies in both offshore and onshore environments, with a focus on complex and technically demanding wells. Frank’s International N.V. is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Franks International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Franks International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.49 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franks International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.16.

FI stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.57. The company had a trading volume of 251,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,524. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.71 and a 200 day moving average of $5.53. Franks International has a fifty-two week low of $3.98 and a fifty-two week high of $9.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Franks International (NYSE:FI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $155.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.60 million. Franks International had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Franks International will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Franks International news, Director Steven B. Mosing sold 1,322,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total transaction of $5,910,394.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,515,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,242,970.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven B. Mosing sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total value of $1,140,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,515,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,469,339.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,823,529 shares of company stock worth $12,561,878. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franks International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $371,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Franks International by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 119,625 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 6,678 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franks International by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 895,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 213,868 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franks International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,517,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Franks International by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,508,859 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $84,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.31% of the company’s stock.

About Franks International

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: International Services, U.S.

