FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Shares Gap Down to $0.36

FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.38, but opened at $0.36. FuelCell Energy shares last traded at $0.31, with a volume of 333,363 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FCEL shares. ValuEngine downgraded FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. FuelCell Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.13.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $41.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.48.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The energy company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.88. The business had revenue of $22.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 60.21% and a negative net margin of 83.56%. Analysts predict that FuelCell Energy Inc will post -4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCEL. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Loews Corp raised its stake in FuelCell Energy by 100.0% in the first quarter. Loews Corp now owns 135,650 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNA Financial Corp raised its stake in FuelCell Energy by 100.0% in the first quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 1,140,050 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 570,025 shares in the last quarter. 4.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:FCEL)

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

