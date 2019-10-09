Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) Holdings Lifted by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IT. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 50.1% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,379 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 100.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after acquiring an additional 20,711 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the second quarter valued at approximately $295,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,337,629 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,978,000 after acquiring an additional 161,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 21.6% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

IT stock traded up $1.28 on Wednesday, hitting $141.87. 3,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,686. Gartner Inc has a 1-year low of $120.89 and a 1-year high of $171.77. The stock has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.31 and a 200-day moving average of $150.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.27. Gartner had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 41.29%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gartner Inc will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IT. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Gartner to $142.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.00.

In related news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 1,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.75, for a total transaction of $249,979.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,724,659.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.52, for a total transaction of $99,859.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,434,117.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,499 shares of company stock valued at $601,805. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

