Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $59.41 Million

Equities research analysts expect Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) to post sales of $59.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $57.82 million and the highest is $61.65 million. Genco Shipping & Trading reported sales of $92.26 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will report full-year sales of $205.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $163.20 million to $235.66 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $297.96 million, with estimates ranging from $274.38 million to $333.12 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Genco Shipping & Trading.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $41.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.92 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 4.79%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GNK. ValuEngine raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Noble Financial set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.90.

NYSE:GNK traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.76. 146,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,835. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.52 and its 200-day moving average is $8.83. The firm has a market cap of $399.07 million, a PE ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Genco Shipping & Trading has a twelve month low of $6.83 and a twelve month high of $13.85.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,019,806 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,607,000 after acquiring an additional 260,096 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 887,739 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,004,000 after buying an additional 144,439 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 309,266 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 131,286 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 8,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 78,445 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

Featured Article: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.