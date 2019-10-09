General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Acquired by Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,594 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its position in General Electric by 177.1% during the first quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 10,328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,601 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in General Electric by 44.0% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 42,403 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 12,951 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric during the first quarter valued at about $370,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its position in General Electric by 13.8% during the first quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,285 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intl Fcstone Inc. raised its position in General Electric by 10.3% during the first quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 13,991 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.27% of the company’s stock.

In other General Electric news, Chairman H Lawrence Culp, Jr. bought 331,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,998,423.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman H Lawrence Culp, Jr. bought 252,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.93 per share, with a total value of $1,999,946.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 801,068 shares of company stock worth $6,954,745. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup set a $14.00 price target on General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.55.

Shares of NYSE GE traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,523,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,721,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $72.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. General Electric has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $13.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.61.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $28.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.83 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.64% and a negative net margin of 15.38%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

