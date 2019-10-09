Gexan (GEX) Trading 31.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Gexan (CURRENCY:GEX) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Gexan has a total market cap of $162,073.00 and $114,281.00 worth of Gexan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Gexan has traded down 31.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Gexan coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00001195 BTC on popular exchanges including P2PB2B and Graviex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.26 or 0.00855314 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00033705 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00200374 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00006323 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00072489 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004199 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded up 4,545.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gexan Coin Profile

Gexan is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the PHI2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2019. Gexan’s total supply is 2,384,152 coins and its circulating supply is 1,583,870 coins. Gexan’s official message board is medium.com/@gexanlottery. Gexan’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gexan is gexan.io.

Buying and Selling Gexan

Gexan can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gexan directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gexan should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gexan using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

