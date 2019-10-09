Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,906 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 5.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,156 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 3,906 shares during the period. Southwest Airlines comprises about 2.9% of Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $3,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 242.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 713 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1,073.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,197 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

LUV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America upgraded Southwest Airlines to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.77.

NYSE:LUV traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $53.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,685,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,216,907. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.08 and its 200 day moving average is $51.99. The company has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Southwest Airlines Co has a 52 week low of $44.28 and a 52 week high of $60.86.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is currently 16.98%.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

