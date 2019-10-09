Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) Stock Position Lowered by Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE lessened its position in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,315 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 24,050 shares during the period. Gildan Activewear makes up 2.7% of Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $7,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GIL. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 124,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,491,000 after buying an additional 8,390 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 5.3% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,242 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 2,800.0% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 64.6% during the first quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 24,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 9,645 shares during the period. Finally, Overbrook Management Corp raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 25.1% during the first quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 725,104 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,082,000 after purchasing an additional 145,395 shares during the period. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GIL stock traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $34.48. 252,998 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,803. Gildan Activewear Inc has a 12-month low of $28.11 and a 12-month high of $40.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 4.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.32.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $801.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Gildan Activewear’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Gildan Activewear Inc will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.236 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is 29.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GIL shares. Desjardins raised Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Gildan Activewear from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities raised Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.83.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

