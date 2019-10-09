Glacier Media (TSE:GVC) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.63

Shares of Glacier Media Inc. (TSE:GVC) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.63 and traded as high as $0.61. Glacier Media shares last traded at $0.60, with a volume of 50,000 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.70 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.65 million and a P/E ratio of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.82, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Glacier Media (TSE:GVC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$45.67 million during the quarter.

Glacier Media Company Profile (TSE:GVC)

Glacier Media Inc operates as an information and marketing solutions company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Commodity Information; Environmental, Property and Financial Information; and Community Media segments. The company publishes local daily and weekly newspapers, and related products, as well as develops Websites and digital products in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, and Quebec in Canada, and the United States.

