Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:ENT) Shares Sold by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP cut its stake in Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:ENT) by 54.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 61,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,869 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Global Eagle Entertainment were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Eagle Entertainment by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 423,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 215,041 shares during the period. Tenzing Global Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Eagle Entertainment by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Global Eagle Entertainment by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,225,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 24,787 shares during the period. Finally, Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of Global Eagle Entertainment by 257.5% during the 2nd quarter. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. now owns 6,941,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after buying an additional 5,000,000 shares during the period. 60.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENT opened at $0.62 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.73. The stock has a market cap of $58.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.20. Global Eagle Entertainment Inc has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $2.99.

Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $157.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.53 million. Analysts predict that Global Eagle Entertainment Inc will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

ENT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Eagle Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Global Eagle Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on shares of Global Eagle Entertainment in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.14.

In other news, CFO David B. Wyshner bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.37 per share, with a total value of $100,740.00. Also, Director Ronald Steger bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.66 per share, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 309,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,190.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 102,000 shares of company stock valued at $164,990. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Global Eagle Entertainment Profile

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc provides media and satellite-based connectivity to enterprise, consumer, and government markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Media & Content and Connectivity. The Media & Content buys, produces, manages, distributes, and provides post-production services and wholly-owned and licensed media content, video and music programming, advertising, applications, and video games for and to the airline, maritime, and other away from home non-theatrical markets.

