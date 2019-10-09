Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lowered its position in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 67.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 126,478 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $9,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $297,076,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Global Payments by 7.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,699,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,314,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,325 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Global Payments by 3,379.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 869,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,203,000 after acquiring an additional 844,331 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Global Payments by 365.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,058,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,570,000 after acquiring an additional 831,339 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the second quarter worth about $101,586,000. 97.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GPN opened at $160.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Global Payments Inc has a fifty-two week low of $94.81 and a fifty-two week high of $175.95.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.77%.

In other news, Director Alan M. Silberstein sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.27, for a total transaction of $116,389.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,328,735.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 10,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $1,666,148.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,639,727.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,410 shares of company stock valued at $5,673,358 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

GPN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $188.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $161.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.47.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

