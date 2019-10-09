GoByte (GBX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $2,266.00

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 9th. In the last week, GoByte has traded 40.6% higher against the dollar. GoByte has a market capitalization of $104,818.00 and $2,266.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoByte coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0288 or 0.00000336 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IPChain (IPC) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 27.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

About GoByte

GoByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 16th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 4,466,723 coins and its circulating supply is 3,641,736 coins. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network.

Buying and Selling GoByte

GoByte can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia, HitBTC, CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

