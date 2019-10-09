Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD) Stock Position Cut by Manchester Financial Inc.

Manchester Financial Inc. lowered its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 616,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,321 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs BDC accounts for 5.4% of Manchester Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Manchester Financial Inc. owned about 1.53% of Goldman Sachs BDC worth $12,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GSBD. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 107,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at $969,000. Monument Capital Management raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 59,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GSBD traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $19.54. The company had a trading volume of 4,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,360. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $782.96 million, a PE ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.08. Goldman Sachs BDC Inc has a 12 month low of $17.73 and a 12 month high of $22.49.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $38.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.76 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 24.25% and a return on equity of 12.07%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC Inc will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.21%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.38%.

Several analysts have recently commented on GSBD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.40.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

