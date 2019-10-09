Golfcoin (GOLF) Hits Market Cap of $164,853.00

Golfcoin (CURRENCY:GOLF) traded down 41.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. In the last week, Golfcoin has traded 23.6% lower against the dollar. Golfcoin has a market capitalization of $164,853.00 and $16.00 worth of Golfcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Golfcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kambria (KAT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

LanaCoin (LANA) traded down 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pulse (PULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000052 BTC.

PosEx (PEX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000028 BTC.

BioBar (BIOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Psilocybin (PSY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Golfcoin Profile

GOLF is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256D hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Golfcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,341,279,387 coins. Golfcoin’s official Twitter account is @golfcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Golfcoin is www.golfcoin.cc.

Buying and Selling Golfcoin

Golfcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golfcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golfcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Golfcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

