Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $510.80 Million

Brokerages expect Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) to announce sales of $510.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gray Television’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $507.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $514.60 million. Gray Television reported sales of $279.31 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gray Television will report full-year sales of $2.10 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Gray Television.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $508.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.79 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 19.25%. Gray Television’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share.

GTN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Gray Television from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Gray Television from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Stephens set a $27.00 price target on shares of Gray Television and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gray Television from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gray Television currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.17.

NYSE:GTN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.87. 314,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 960,250. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.11. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 2.08. Gray Television has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $25.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

In related news, major shareholder Harriett J. Robinson purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.87 per share, with a total value of $111,525.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,008,467 shares in the company, valued at $14,995,904.29. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Hilton H. Howell, Jr. purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $26,568.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 992,224 shares in the company, valued at $14,645,226.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 10,600 shares of company stock valued at $158,230. Corporate insiders own 10.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTN. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,850,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,048,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,410,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,070,000 after acquiring an additional 502,687 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 337.2% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 647,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,325,000 after acquiring an additional 499,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 3,454.6% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 354,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,568,000 after acquiring an additional 344,324 shares during the last quarter. 84.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

