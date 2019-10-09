Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens set a $27.00 price target on shares of Gray Television and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gray Television from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gray Television from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Gray Television in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gray Television from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

GTN stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.85. 550,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 963,581. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 2.08. Gray Television has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $25.31.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Gray Television had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $508.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 103.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Gray Television will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Harriett J. Robinson acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.87 per share, with a total value of $111,525.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,008,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,995,904.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Hilton H. Howell, Jr. acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.76 per share, for a total transaction of $26,568.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 992,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,645,226.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 10,600 shares of company stock worth $158,230 over the last three months. 10.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Gray Television by 134.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the second quarter worth $115,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Gray Television by 3,422.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 7,701 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the second quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gray Television by 84.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 6,087 shares during the last quarter. 84.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

