GRC International Group (LON:GRC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $29.00

GRC International Group PLC (LON:GRC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 29 ($0.38) and last traded at GBX 31 ($0.41), with a volume of 2542 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31 ($0.41).

The stock has a market cap of $19.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 41.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 57.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.40.

GRC International Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to address the information technology (IT) governance, risk management, and compliance requirements of organizations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company provides classroom-based training courses related to data protection, cyber security, ISO 27001 certification, and related topics.

