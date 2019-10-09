GridCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.32 Million (GRC)

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 9th. GridCoin has a total market cap of $1.32 million and $267.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GridCoin has traded 20.9% higher against the dollar. One GridCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, Poloniex, SouthXchange and Bittrex.

GridCoin Profile

GRC is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. It launched on November 3rd, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 423,167,371 coins. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GridCoin is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. GridCoin’s official website is www.gridcoin.us.

Buying and Selling GridCoin

GridCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, C-CEX, Trade By Trade, SouthXchange, Poloniex and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GridCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GridCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GridCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

