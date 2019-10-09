GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in shares of GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,852 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10,016 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in GrubHub were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRUB. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of GrubHub by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,304 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of GrubHub by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 842 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GrubHub by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 106,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,299,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of GrubHub during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GrubHub during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of GRUB opened at $52.30 on Wednesday. GrubHub Inc has a one year low of $51.57 and a one year high of $129.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.52, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. GrubHub had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $325.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.39 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that GrubHub Inc will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GRUB. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of GrubHub in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of GrubHub in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of GrubHub from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $105.00 price objective on shares of GrubHub and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GrubHub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. GrubHub currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.43.

In other news, insider Brandt Walter Kucharski sold 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $111,913.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,913.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total transaction of $150,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,323,119.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,857 shares of company stock valued at $2,121,800. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

