Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $37.78 Million Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $37,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 768.2% in the 2nd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 191,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,365,000 after purchasing an additional 169,000 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 791,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 79,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,410,000 after purchasing an additional 79,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 8,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. 43.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BABA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 target price on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America set a $233.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Oppenheimer set a $215.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. KeyCorp set a $245.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a $210.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.64.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $4.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $163.36. The company had a trading volume of 10,259,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,859,746. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $129.77 and a 1-year high of $195.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $173.39 and its 200-day moving average is $172.35.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.32. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 24.40%. The company had revenue of $114.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

