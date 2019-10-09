Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Reduces Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 770,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,926 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.5% of Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $90,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. MRA Associates USA LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,027.2% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068 shares during the period. Titan Capital Management LLC CA bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, June 28th. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $125.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $120.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.37.

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 18,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $109.91 per share, with a total value of $2,000,362.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,737.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Scher sold 10,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.50. The stock had a trading volume of 688,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,988,170. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.64 and a 200-day moving average of $111.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $366.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $91.11 and a 12-month high of $120.40.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $28.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

