Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE) Receives $52.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Hamilton Lane from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut shares of Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.

NASDAQ:HLNE traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.38. 9,144 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,945. Hamilton Lane has a 12-month low of $31.81 and a 12-month high of $64.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.96.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 61.94%. The firm had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.59%.

In related news, major shareholder Hartley R. Rogers sold 78,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $4,708,144.56. Company insiders own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLNE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 308,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,433,000 after purchasing an additional 87,961 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the first quarter valued at $109,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Hamilton Lane by 4.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the first quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in Hamilton Lane by 12.4% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 605,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,409,000 after buying an additional 66,823 shares during the period. 46.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

