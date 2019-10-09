Hartwell J M Limited Partnership Grows Stock Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership boosted its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 92.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership’s holdings in 3M were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Destination Wealth Management boosted its stake in 3M by 3.3% during the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,841 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in 3M by 4.4% during the second quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its stake in 3M by 2.6% during the second quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in 3M by 2.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Notis McConarty Edward boosted its stake in 3M by 0.3% during the second quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 25,814 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider John Patrick Banovetz sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total value of $177,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,969.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on 3M from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on 3M from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on 3M from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on 3M from $162.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.92.

MMM stock traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $154.46. 1,198,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,770,947. 3M Co has a 12 month low of $150.81 and a 12 month high of $219.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $162.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.16. 3M had a return on equity of 55.05% and a net margin of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $1.44 dividend. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.07%.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

