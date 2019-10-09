Hartwell J M Limited Partnership Increases Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 99.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,675 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,825 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com accounts for 0.2% of Hartwell J M Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in salesforce.com by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 890 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lourd Capital LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. OTR Global upgraded shares of salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.31.

In related news, Director Craig Conway sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.10, for a total value of $28,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,282.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total transaction of $721,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 277,452 shares of company stock worth $42,144,908 in the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CRM traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $148.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,600,415. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $113.60 and a 52-week high of $167.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.23.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.57. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

