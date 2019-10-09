Hartwell J M Limited Partnership Increases Stock Position in Intelsat SA (NYSE:I)

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Intelsat SA (NYSE:I) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 595,450 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 99,300 shares during the period. Intelsat accounts for 2.4% of Hartwell J M Limited Partnership’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership owned about 0.43% of Intelsat worth $13,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in I. Key Square Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intelsat in the first quarter worth about $10,380,000. Acorn Advisory Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Intelsat in the first quarter worth about $1,287,000. AO Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Intelsat by 45.4% in the first quarter. AO Asset Management LP now owns 446,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,996,000 after buying an additional 139,475 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Intelsat in the first quarter worth about $1,268,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intelsat in the first quarter worth about $1,277,000. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

I has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intelsat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. Barclays set a $20.00 price target on shares of Intelsat and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Intelsat from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Intelsat stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.85. 19,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,513,904. Intelsat SA has a fifty-two week low of $14.81 and a fifty-two week high of $37.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.98.

Intelsat (NYSE:I) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $509.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intelsat SA will post -3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intelsat Company Profile

Intelsat SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S.

