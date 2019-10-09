Hartwell J M Limited Partnership Purchases New Stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS)

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PAGS. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 95.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 75,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 37,092 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 12.2% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 527,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,756,000 after acquiring an additional 57,585 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter worth about $585,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter worth about $399,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 9.3% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 522,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,603,000 after acquiring an additional 44,260 shares in the last quarter. 53.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on PAGS. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. HSBC raised PagSeguro Digital from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. PagSeguro Digital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.44.

NYSE PAGS traded down $0.63 on Monday, reaching $45.53. The company had a trading volume of 20,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,016. The firm has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.57. PagSeguro Digital Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $17.02 and a fifty-two week high of $53.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.29.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $354.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.31 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 23.12%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital Ltd will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

PagSeguro Digital Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

