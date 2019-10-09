Hartwell J M Limited Partnership Sells 324 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership lessened its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership’s holdings in Accenture were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 444,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $78,182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,893 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 259,717 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,716,000 after purchasing an additional 13,620 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 29,430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,180,000 after purchasing an additional 10,910 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 7,507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

ACN traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $187.73. 28,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,305,427. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $194.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.43. The company has a market cap of $124.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.04. Accenture Plc has a one year low of $132.63 and a one year high of $202.80.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.07 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 34.30% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACN. ValuEngine downgraded Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target (up from $195.00) on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $180.00 price target on Accenture and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Argus upped their price target on Accenture to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Accenture in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.25.

In other Accenture news, Director Paula A. Price sold 645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.24, for a total transaction of $125,284.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,515.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Lumb sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.95, for a total value of $393,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,485,278.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,513 shares of company stock valued at $3,375,582 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.