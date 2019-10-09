Havens Advisors LLC Invests $1.90 Million in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX)

Havens Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,899,000. Genomic Health comprises about 1.7% of Havens Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Havens Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Genomic Health as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Genomic Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,693,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genomic Health by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genomic Health by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genomic Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,416,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genomic Health by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,037,652 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,358,000 after acquiring an additional 144,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GHDX shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Genomic Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Genomic Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Genomic Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Genomic Health from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genomic Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Genomic Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.86.

Shares of GHDX stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $68.08. The stock had a trading volume of 8,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.74. Genomic Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.77 and a twelve month high of $92.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 64.89 and a beta of 0.96.

Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $114.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.78 million. Genomic Health had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 19.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Genomic Health, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Genomic Health news, COO Frederic Pla sold 1,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $93,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Shak sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.47, for a total transaction of $1,786,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 377,932 shares of company stock worth $27,584,403. 31.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Genomic Health, Inc, a healthcare company, provides clinically actionable genomic information to personalize cancer treatment decisions in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes genomic-based clinical laboratory services that analyze the underlying biology of cancer, which allows physicians and patients to make individualized treatment decisions.

